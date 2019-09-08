Meralco-MVP pigilin sa lutong bidding

NAGHAIN ng petisyon sa Supreme Court (SC) ang Bayan Muna upang pigilin ang bidding ng Manila Electric Company (Meralco) sa supplier ng kuryente dahil papaboran lamang umano nito ang mga sariling kompanya.

Hiniling nina Bayan Muna Chairman Neri Colmenares at Rep. Carlos Zarate na mag-isyu ng temporary restraining order (TRO) ang SC dahil namimiligrong magtaas ang presyo ng kuryente kapag natuloy ang umano’y lutong makaw na bidding.

“We hope the Supreme Court will immediately step in and issue the TRO on the bidding scheduled on September 9-11 for the 1200 MW Atimonan project and other 1,700 MW projects. Otherwise, if the bidding is awarded to a Meralco owned company, we fear that it will result in expensive sweetheart deals,” saad ni Colmenares.

Ang Meralco ay pag-aari ng binatang negosyanteng si Manny V. Pangilinan.

Ani Colmenares, minsan nang niligtas ng High Court ang taumbayan sa mataas na kuryente sa susunod na 20 taon matapos na ibasura ang pitong sweetheart deal ng Meralco noong Mayo.

Subalit labis nilang ikinagulat ang pinalabas na bagong circular ng Department of Energy (DOE) para makontrol ng Meralco ang proseso ng bidding.

“We were shocked when we found out recently that the Department of Energy has issued DC 2018-02-0003, a new circular repealing the old circular that granted DOE and an independent third party the power to supervise Meralco’s bidding process to ensure that it is fair and the resulting rates reasonable. The new circular not only disempowered DOE but also allows Meralco to control the bidding process so that only expensive electricity supply contracts with its favored companies will win the bidding,” diin ni Colmenares.

Nagbanta naman si Rep. Zarate na gigisahin niya ang mga opisyal ng DOE sa budget hearing sa Kamara. Isa sa kanyang tatanungin sa mga opisyal ay kung bakit nag-isyu sila ng circular na tila pumapabor sa Meralco.

“Why the DOE, which had the power to monitor Meralco’s bidding process and protect consumer interest in Meralco dealings, will purposely defang itself is still a mystery. Now, Meralco can dictate the terms of the bidding and imposed onerous terms that will discourage other bidders to the advantage of Meralco affiliates. The Supreme Court must stop this” diin ni Zarate.

Dahil ang Meralco ang nagdidikta ng requirement sa bidding, hindi tuloy matapatan ng ilang power supplier ang mabibigat na kondisyon tulad ng malakihang kontrata na umaabot ng ilang daang bilyong piso at humihiling ng ‘specific technology’ na halatang dinesenyo para makuha ng affiliated company ng Meralco ang kontrata.

Dahil dito, kasama sa respondent ng kanilang petisyon ang DOE at iba pang distribution utilities (DUs) na nagsagagawa ng competitive selection process (CSP).