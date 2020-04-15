Meralco-MVP nagtaas ng singil kahit lockdown

Mas inuna umano ng Manila Electric Company (Meralco) ang kanilang kita ngayong naghihirap ang mga Pilipino dahil sa coronavirus pandemic, ayon kay House Deputy Minority leader at Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate.

“While Meralco refused to waive the one month electricity bill for consumers it is at the same time crucifying the consumers with another power rate hike during this time of crisis caused by covid19,” ayon sa mambabatas.

Inanunsyo ng Meralco ang P8.9951 kada kilowatt hour (kWh) na pagtaas ng singil ngayong Abril mula sa P8.8901 kada kWh noong Marso.

Dahil dito, tinatayang P21 ang taas sa bill ng isang bahay na kadalasang komukonsumo ng 200 kWh sa isang buwan.

“Meralco is saying that the ₱0.105 per kWh upward adjustment is attributed to the normalization of the universal charge rate. This is questionable that is why we want these universal charges, among them the missonary charges, be investigated because seemingly it is being manipulated to justify the increase in power rates,” sabi pa ng kongresista.

Samantala, sinabi naman ni Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares na mabuti pa umano ang mga maliliit na electric cooperative dahil nanguna ito sa pagpayag na i-waive muna ang isang buwang bill ng mga mahihirap na consumer.

“Meralco has billions more in capital and profit than these electric cooperatives but it does not have the heart for its consumers who have long been the source of its profits,” ani Colmenares.