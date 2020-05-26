Meralco-MVP monopoly gibain

Nanawagan sina House Deputy Minority Leader Carlos Isagani Zarate at Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares sa Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) at Department of Energy na basagin ang monopolyo ng Meralco sa suplay ng kuryente.

Ito’y matapos iutos ng ERC sa kompanya ni Manuel V. Pangilinan na magsagawa ng actual meter reading bago maningil sa kanilang mga consumer matapos ulanin ng mga reklamo dahil sa “shocking” na electricity bill ng Meralco habang nasa quarantine ang Luzon.

“This practically orders Meralco to withdraw their shockingly high bills that led to public protests. This is the result of the continuing vigilance and protest of consumers,” ayon kay Colmenares.

Giit pa nito na kailangang ibalik o i-refund ng Meralco sa kanilang mga consumer na nakapagbayad na ng napakataas na electricity bill bagama’t hindi dumaan sa actual meter reading.

“Should Meralco be found to have committed market power abuse or overcharging we ask that ERC should impose fines or price control on Meralco under Section 1 [f] of the ERC `Guidelines to Govern Imposition of Administrative Sanctions’pursuant to Section 46 of EPIRA. Whatever fines imposed must be paid by Meralco back to its customers for the damage it has caused on consumers,” giit ni Colmenares.

Sinabi naman ni Zarate na ang pagiging monopolyo ng Meralco ang dahilan ng problema kung saan umaabot sa 6.9 milyong consumer ang napipilitan na lamang na ipagpatuloy ang kanilang pagtangkilik dito sa kabila ng marami nang isyu ng paglabag ang kompanya.

“Meralco has incurred the public ire on many occasions such has its bill shock in 2013 during the Malampaya shutdown, its collection of billions in Bill Deposit payments from consumers and now this latest “electric bill shock” fiasco, but we are forced to continue having Meralco as our service provider,” ayon kay Zarate.

Kasabay nito, hinamon nina Colmenares at Zarate ang ERC at DOE na simulant na ang proseso ng pagputol sa monopolyo ng Meralco dahil labis nang nagdurusa ang publiko sa sobrang taas ng paniningil ng kompanya at pagdadagdag pa sa kanilang mga electricity bills ng mga kuwestyonableng bayarin.

Hinimok din nila ang Kongreso na pawalang bisa ang Electric Power Industry Reform Act o EPIRA at i-nationalize ang industriya kasabay ng pag-apela sa Supreme Court na aksyonan ang kanilang petisyon para ipatupad ang Retail Competition Open Access (RCOA) para makapamili ng distribution utility ang mga consumer sa halip na nakagapos sa Meralco. (Dolly Cabreza)