Meralco-MVP hinamong kumalas sa coal project

HINAMON ng non-go­vernment organization na Murang Kuryente ang Manila Electric Company (Meralco) na kontrolado ni Manny V. Pa­ngilinan na bitawan ang mga investment nito sa coal-fired power plants matapos nitong ipangalandakang nakatuon ito sa pagpapa­laganap ng large-scale renewable energy pro­jects.

Sinabi ng Meralco kamakailan na magde-develop ito ng 1,000 megawatts ng renewa­ble energy projects sa loob ng pitong taon.

“Renewable energy is safer, more affordable, and more sustainable than coal, and it is welcome to hear Meralco say they are committing to it.

But we don’t want RE to be a token PR project of the company. Meralco should abandon all its coal-fired power plant projects and completely embrace RE,” giit ni Murang Kuryente spokesperson Gerry Arances.

Dagdag pa niya, maraming magagawa ang Meralco sa pagpapalawig ng renewable energy dahil marami na rin itong sariling power generation projects. Imbes na magsagawa ng renewable energy pro­jects para sa PR lang, bakit hindi na lang isara ng Meralco ang Atimonan coal project na 1,200MW ang kaka­yanan.

“As the biggest distribution utility in the country, on top of its own power generation projects, Meralco is in a position to change the energy mix of the Phi­lippines on its own. We hope that this change can be manifested in concrete solutions such as shutting down its Atimonan coal project instead of using RE just for PR purposes,” ayon pa kay Arances.

Itinatayo ng Meralco Powergen Corp. (Mgen), ang power ge­neration subsidiary ng Meralco, ang 1,200 MW coal-fired power plant sa Atimonan, Quezon na mahigpit na tinututulan ng Murang Kuryente at mga residente doon.

“Meralco’s moves on its coal projects, and not its press releases, will be the true test of its commitment to more affor­dable electricity for its consu­mers,” dagdag ni Arances. (Eileen Mencias)