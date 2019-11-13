Meralco-MVP bidding ipa-takeover kay Cusi

HINIMOK ni Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares ang publiko na maging mapagmatyag sa isinasagawang bidding ng Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) sa kanilang supply contract.

Ito aniya ang maaa­ring maging mitsa ng mataas na presyo ng kuryente sa loob ng 20 taon.

Kung kaya, nanawagan ito sa Department of Energy (DOE) na mamagitan para maisantabi ang sinasabing one sided bidding terms ng Meralco nang sa gayon ay matiyak na mas maraming bidder ang makapasok na may mabababang alok sa presyo ng kuryente.

Kung maaari lang ay dapat i-take-over na ng tanggapang pinamumunuan ni Secretary Alfonso Cusi ang bidding ng 1,700 megawatts ng kuryente.

“The DOE should now intervene and declare Meralco’s terms of references void and take control of the bidding process. After all the DOE has the power to demand that the purpose of its CSP policy be fulfilled in order to get the lowest possible price for electricity and protect the consumers from self dealing. The Supreme Court has practically granted the DOE this power in the recent case of ABP vs. ERC,” aniya.

“Otherwise, we will be suffering from high energy cost for the next 20 years when we could have paid for less to the detriment of the consumers and the economy. There will be continuing electricity price hikes until 2029,” sabi pa niya.

Ang Meralco ay mina­may-ari ng binatang negosyanteng si Manny V. Pangilinan. (Lorraine Gamo)