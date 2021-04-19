Meralco katuwang ng bayan sa pagsugpo sa Covid 19

Malaking pagsubok ang pinagdaraanan ngayon ng mga kabilang sa power sector upang siguraduhing tuloy-tuloy ang suplay ng kuryente para sa COVID-19 vaccination program.

Noong Pebrero, nag isyu ng circular ang Department of Energy (DOE) upang masiguradong mayroong emergency response protocols na susundin, kung sakaling magkaroon ng aberya sa kuryente. Sa NCR, tumugon ang Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) sa pamamagitan ng pangmalawakang rehabilitation at upgrade program upang siguradong tuloy-tuloy ang daloy ng kuryente sa mga COVID-19 vaccine storage facilities at vaccination centers.

COVID-19 Task Force, kasado na

Enero pa lang, bumuo na ng task force ang Meralco. Layunin nilang siguraduhing ligtas, sapat at maaasahan ang suplay ng kuryente sa mga COVID-19 vaccine storage facilities at vaccination centers sa loob ngkanilang nasasakupan. Ngayon, natukoy na ng task force kung

saan sila made-destino. Nagsimula na rin silang mag-inspeksyon sa mga pasilidad at sentro ng

distribusyon. Gumawa sila ng contingency plans upang kung sakali mang magkaroon ng

aberya sa kuryente, mabilis itong matutugunan.

Sa kasalukuyan, nag-momonitor ang Meralco sa 388 na mga pasilidad. Kabilang dito ang 131 vaccine cold storage facilities at 257 vaccination centers.

Kasama sa mga kinasasakupan nilang storage facilities ang MetroPac Movers Inc., na may 600,000 dosis ng Sinovac at 464,000 dosis ng AstraZeneca. Nai-deliver ito noong Pebrero 28, 2021 at Marso 4, 2021. Nagmo-monitor din ang Meralco sa vaccination centers, katulad ng Lung Center of the Philippines, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, Philippine General Hospital, Rizal Medical Center, Philippine National Police General Hospital at Pasay City General Hospital.

Sinigurado ni Meralco Senior Vice President at Head of Networks Engr. Ronnie L. Aperocho na walang humpay ang serbisyo nila para sa mga kustomer. “During these challenging times,

Meralco remains always ready and will continue working with the energy sector to ensure that electric power remains uninterrupted, especially in health centers and vaccination storage facilities. We are implementing all possible measures to distribute power around the clock, especially to crucial installations such as hospitals” dagdag pa ni Aperocho.

Tuloy-tuloy na serbisyo sa COVID-19 Facilities

Simula nang mag-umpisa ang pandemya, katuwang ang Meralco sa paniniguradong tuloy-tuloy ang suplay ng kuryente sa mga COVID-19 treatment at quarantine centers sa kanilang franchise area. 24-oras nagtatrabaho ang Meralco crew para higit na mapabuti ang distribution network facilities ng kompanya. Nagbigay serbisyo ang Meralco sa mahigit 95 COVID-19 facilities, kasama na ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno, pampubliko at pribadong ospital, testing laboratories, treatment at quarantine centers. Bahagi ng serbisyong ito ang pagkakabit ng mga bagong transformer, poste at metro. Naging prayoridad ito ng Meralco bilang sa patuloy nilang pagsuporta sa gobyerno at pribadong sektor, para sa laban kontra COVID-19. Ayon kay Meralco President at CEO Atty. Ray C. Espinosa, “Going beyond the power and light we deliver, this current crisis calls for us to be beacons of reliability and hope. We are keeping the lights on for our front liners and affected Filipinos, and we are one with the government in overcoming this crisis.”