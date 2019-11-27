‘Meral-coal addict’ miputol ug 3,500 ka punoan sa lubi alang sa A1E

Dala ang daghan ug bug-at nga lubi o coconut tree gikan sa Quezon mihimog lihok-protesta ang environmental advocate ug mga representante sa komunidad sa lalawigan sa atubangan sa buhatan sa Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) aron hangyuon ang kanselasyon sa Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) nga giisyu sa Atimonan One Energy (A1E), human masuta nga daghang kalapasan kini nga nahimo sa environmental and community education requisites.

Kauban nga misang-at og petisyon kagahapon sa DENR silang Monsignor Emmanuel Ma. L. Villareal, representante sa Quezon for Environment, Father Warren Puno, sa Ministry of Ecology, Diocese sa Lucena-Quezon, Reynaldo Upalda, representante sa Atimonan Power to the People, Gerard Arances sa Center for Energy, Environment and Development Inc. (CEED) Bibiano Rivera Jr., sa Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ) Inc., ug Marie Marguerite Lopez sa SANLAKAS aron suspensihon ug kanselahon ang giisyu nga ECC sa Atimonan One Energy, Inc’s Coal-Fired Power Plant Project sa Brgy. Villa, sa Atimonan, Quezon Province.

“The ECC issued to A1E in 2015 clearly stated specific requirements before they are able to clear land, and that an Information, Education and Communication (IEC) program should be conducted to ensure that all stakeholders, especially local residents, fully understand the risks posed by the project and what A1E’s proposed mitigating measures are. We are concerned that they have not succeeded in following through with both,” pagpasabot ni Bernardo Gregorio, legal counsel sa Power for People Coalition (P4P).

Matud usab ni Fr. Puno, nga adunay upat ka planta sa coal ang ilang lalawigan nga gitawag na nga ‘coal capital’ busa dili na sila mosugot nga tukuran pa kini sa Atimonan One, nga gipanag-iya sa Meralco sa ilang ‘dirty source of energy.’

Matud niya nga aghang gipamutol nga kahoy ug gipatag ang ilang bukid sa ilang lalawigan aron tukuran sa A1E nga walay napakitang permit gikan sa lokal nga kagamhanan ug mga hingtungdang ahensiya ang Meralco.

“Humihingi kami ng permit sa lokal na pamahalaan pero walang maibigay, maging dito sa DENR. Ngayon nabuko namin na maraming paglabag ang Meralco Gen. sa kanilang Atimonan One kaya naghain kami ng petisyon sa DENR na kanselahin ang ibinigay sa kanilang ECC,” matud sa pari.

Gitataw ni Puno nga 25 ka tuig ang kontrata sa Atimonan One busa karon palang ilaha gayung babagan kay ang coal power plant nga ibutang sa ilang dapit makahuba sa kalikupan ug aduna kini daku nga epikto sa ‘climate change’ sa atong planeta.

Nasayran nga sukad 2016-2017, ang A1E gitugutan nga makapamotul ug 3,500 coconut trees, gawas pa sa ubang matang sa mga kahoy bugti niini ang saad nga makadawat ug minilyong buhis ang lokal nga kagamhanan.

“They cut down our coconut trees, and would soon kill the fish in our waters with the coal plant’s wastes — thereby killing the livelihoods on which most of our people rely to make a living. And then they will damage our people’s health with the dirty fumes of their coal stacks. Perhaps A1E deliberately did not make efforts to conduct a comprehensive IEC, because they knew that the people will not stand back as they dirty our homes,” matud pa ni Fr. Puno.

“We hope the DENR would prove true that it is a friend not to coal and its greedy proponents, but to the people of Atimonan and the environment we live in,” dugang pa niya.

Matud usab ni P4P Coalition Convenor ug CEED Executive Director Arances, ang pagkaupaw sa kabukiran ug pagputol og daghang kahoy dakug mawala sa mga residente sa Atimonan.

“As early as 2011, coconut trees have been found to have a high carbon storage capacity at 24.1 tons carbon per hectare per year. It is lamentable that Meralco Gen is removing this natural carbon sequestration system in order to replace it with a facility that sets loose large amounts of pollutants into the air,” pagpasabot ni Arances.