Mensahe ni VP Leni para sa National Heroes Day

Nitong nakaraang linggo ipinagdiwang at muling inalala natin ang mga sakripisyo ng ating mga bayani. Sa panahon ng pandemya, patuloy na ipinakikita ng mga Pilipino na hindi tayo titigil na ipaglaban ang ating mga kababayan, ang karapatan ng bawat isa, at ang soberenya ng mahal nating Pilipinas. Ito ang mensahe ni VP Leni para sa bawat bayaning Pilipino.

“We honor today the many heroes who struggled, fought, sacrificed for our nation; who spoke truth to power and braved death or persecution; who exhibited courage, and in so doing, helped chart our destiny as a people.

We honor not one or a few names, but the countless others who were, or continue to be, animated by the same imperatives that drive us in times of crisis: Love those beyond your immediate circle; expand these circles to go beyond family or friends; care for the community, care for the country. Do this, despite fear and uncertainty. Fight, if necessary; do not shrink from struggle or sacrifice. Be kind and be brave.

As we face COVID-19 and its terrible effects, the spirit of our heroes lives within each of us, especially those in the frontlines of pandemic response: Medical professionals, community leaders, government workers and those from the uniformed services, volunteers, and the common Filipino ready and willing to expand the reach of their compassion.

May the courage of our heroes continue to inspire us, as we once again face difficult times. A relevant and reflective National Heroes Day to everyone.”