Menk inalaska si Reyes kay Parks

SINUPALPAL ni 2005 PBA MVP Eric Conrad Menk si Vincent ‘Chot’ Reyes basketball cager Bobby Ray Parks Jr.

Sa Twitter, ni-retweet Linggo ng four-time champion at retired 16-year pro vetan ang isang article ng Spin.ph patungkol sa saloobin ng TNT coach sa pagliban ni PBA star Bobby Ray Parks Jr. sa 46th season ng liga sa April 11.

“SMB & Ginebra disagree,” giit niya.

Sa ulat, binanggit ni Reyes na “For me and the team, in the end, whether you’re the coach or management, if you’re in sports, the only consideration is, is it for the good of the team? Sometimes having the best talent is not the best for the team.”

“Yun ang kailangan maintindihan ng lahat. Sometimes, the best talent is not what’s best for the team.” dugtong pa niya.

Hindi pa rin aniya sinasara niya ang pintuan sa posibleng pagbalik ni Park sa Tropang Giga.

“But if in our assessment, it will be for our betterment, why not? We will be very open,” panapos na sey ng comebacking champion coach.

Saktong isang linggo na nang ihayag ng 28-year-old prolific guard ang kanyang pamamahinga muna sa liga dahil sa personal na rason sa kasagsagan ng negosasyon sa bagong kontrata sa TNT, inakalang sa US ang baller pero nasa San Juan, La Union lang. (Janiel Abby Toralba)