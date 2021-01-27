Melecio swak sa PBA Draft

TULUYAN nang iniwan ni collegiate stalwart Aljun Melecio ang DLSU Green Archers upang umentrada sa 2021 PBA Rookie Draft sa darating na Marso.

Sa kanyang Instagram post, ipinarating ng 5-foot-9 guard mula Bukidnon ang kanyang desisyon na pumasok na sa professional basketball.

“There are just some things in life that we can’t control, and this was one of them. This was not the ending I expected for my time playing for the green and white. Being the team captain in my last playing year, I almost did not let go, but there are just some hard, but important decisions we must make,” sey ng former UAAP Rookie of the Year.

Pasalamat naman ito sa La Sallian community, DLSU Management, coaches at bosses sa kanilang walang sawang suporta.

Sey pa ng 22-year-old cager at one-time UAAP champion, “This is a painful announcement, but it is one I have to make: I am entering the 2021 PBA Draft.”

“From Zobel to Taft, I always bled green. I will always be a Lasallian and I hope to keep making the Lasallian Community proud as a professional basketball player. #11 Signing Off,” sambit pa ni Melecio.

Magugunita na nakapaglaro pa si Melecio kasama ang Eco Oil- La Salle sa PBA D-League Aspirants Cup noong nakaraang taon bago ito mapurnada. (JAToralba)