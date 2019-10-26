Mekeni hinugot sa merkado

NAGDESISYON ang Mekeni Food Corporation na hugutin sa merkado ang lahat ng kanilang pork product simula kahapon, Oktubre 26, bunsod ng isyu sa African swine flu (ASF).

Kinumpirma ng kompanya na isinumite nila sa Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) at independent testing facility ang kanilang pork-based products upang masuri kung may ASF ang mga ito.

“Even as we wait for the results of these tests, we have decided to initiate a voluntary recall of all of our pork-based products effective 26 October 2019. This is to ensure that we mitigate the possibility that our products inadvertently become carriers of ASF,” ayon sa kanilang statement.

“However, we would like to stress that these products are safe for consumption. No less that the Department of Health and the Department of Agriculture have reiterated that ASF poses no danger to human health,” dagdag ng M­ekeni.

“Kami ay taos-pusong nagpapasalamat sa bawat pamil­yang Pilipino na walang sawang sumusuporta at nagtitiwala sa Mekeni,” ayon sa kompanya.

Unang isiniwalat ng BAI na tatlong branded na produkto ng hotdog, tocino at longganisa ang nagpositibo sa ASF. Dahil dito, kinumpiska ng DA ang meat products na nanggaling sa Central Luzon na dadalhin sana sa Mindoro.

Tumanggi naman ang BAI na isiwalat ang brand ng produkto sa kabila ng kahilingan ng mga consumer at grupo ng hog raiser sa bansa.

Higit sa 37,000 baboy na ang pinatay upang mapigilan ang pagkalat ng ASF. Kabilang sa mga apektadong lugar ay 20 barangay sa Rizal pati na sa Bulacan, Pampanga at Quezon City.

Dahil sa ASF, nabawasan ang demand ng karneng baboy at tumaas naman ang demand sa manok. (Dolly Cabreza)