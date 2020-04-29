Meggie may bagong laban

IBANG klaseng laban ngayon ang nais pataUbin ni jiu-jitsu world champion Meggie Ochoa na sinusugpo ang online sexual child abuse.

Kasama ang Fight to Protect at Povedans ‘08, kaisa si Ochoa sa Sweat to Protect, isang one-day workout fundraiser para sa Project S.A.F.E (Support and Awareness to Fight Exploitation).

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected families in the Philippines including those who are vulnerable to Online Sexual Exploitation of Children (OSEC). The situation has increased risk factors that could push impoverished families to engage in OSEC during this crisis, with an alarming increase in numbers since the imposed quarantine restrictions.” sambit ni International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation world champion Ochoa.

Target ng mga ito na matulungan ang mga pamilya sa OSEC-vulnerable areas sa Taytay at Iligan at mabigyan ang mga ito ng basic needs sa pamamagitan ng safe packages at kaalaman sa pagsugpo sa OSEC ganun narin ang COVID-19.

Ife-feature sa Sweat to Protect ang ilang workout at jiujitsu sessions na ibabahagi mismo ni Ochoa. (JAT)