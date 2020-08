Megan umaming takot mabuntis

Sa latest episode ng kanilang podcast na #BehindRelationshipGoals, inamin ni Kapuso actress Megan Young na natatakot siya sa physical pain ng pagbubuntis pati na rin ang pangamba kung magiging mabuting ina siya sa kanilang magiging anak ng asawang si Mikael Daez.

Pero, siniguro naman ni Mikael na walang dapat ikatakot si Megan dahil wala naman daw perpektong magulang at ang importante ay matuto sa kanilang pagkakamali at mapalaki ng tama ang kanilang magiging anak.

“When it comes to a kid and raising a kid, we are gonna make so many mistakes because I think my parents; they went through so much craziness and your parents did too. I don’t know any couple who doesn’t go through the craziness.

“For me, that’s the beauty of life, you kinda go through it and you just enjoy it even with the ups and most especially with the downs. That’s just my headspace when it comes to that,” ani pa ng Love of my Life actor. (Dondon Sermino)