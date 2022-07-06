Meet your BFFs (Best Furry Friends) at Robinsons Novaliches’ Pet Adoption Event with Pawssion Project

True to the credo, “Adopt Don’t Shop,” Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club aims to be part of the solution of animal homelessness and overpopulation of strays.

Through its pet adoption program, The Gift of Furever Home, shelter and rescue animals are given the chance to have a loving and caring family to call their own.

Adopting, instead of buying pets from breeders and pet shops, is an act of compassion- a character Happy Pets Club members value. Once you adopt a cat or a dog, you are not only saving that animal’s life but you are also gaining a unique experience of unconditional love and companionship.

In collaboration with NGO and animal welfare group Pawssion Project, Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club will be conducting a fun-filled Pet Adoption drive dubbed as Friends Fur Life, happening at Robinsons Novaliches on July 9, 10 AM- 5PM.

The event will feature ten adorable shelter animals from Pawssion Project who are all healthy, sociable and in need of a Furever Home. To give these dogs a chance to a new and happy life, you may register as an adopter at this link: https://tinyurl.com/FriendsFurLifeAdoptionForm

What’s more, Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club in partnership with Handyman, Robinsons Supermarket, Daiso Japan, Quezon City Veterinary Department and Quezon City Animal Care and Disease Control Division has prepared a busy and worthwhile day for Quezon City pet owners, starting with fun games and giveaways; a Pet Talk on Responsible Pet Ownership; and sharing of pet stories by celebrities in the afternoon. Another event highlight is the free anti-rabies vaccination and free spay and neuter operation exclusive to residents of District 5, Quezon City.

