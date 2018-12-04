Una sa Balita

Medical bulletin ni Duterte dili kinahanglan nga ibutyag sa publiko – Palasyo

Walay nakitang rason ang Malacañang aron ipagawas sa publiko ang tinuig nga medical bulletin ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte.

Kini ang gibutyag sa Palasyo atubangan sa pamahayag sa ubang kaalyadong senatoriables nga uyon silang ipakita sa publiko ang medical record sa Presidente

Matud ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo nga regular examination lang ang gihimo sa Presidente ug wala kini gitago sa iyang panglawas.

“The question was whether or not the President should issue a medical bulletin in case of serious illness. The President agrees with that. That is why he informs us of what happened to the medical examination. I don’t think there is a question on that,” matud ni Panelo.

