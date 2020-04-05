Media workers maituturing na COVID frontliners – Herrera

Sinaluduhan ni Bagong Henerasyon Rep. Bernadette Herrera ang mga kagawad ng media dahil sa pagganap bilang frontliner sa giyera kontra COVID-19 sa pamamagitan ng pagbabalita sa mga bagong kaganapan tungkol sa pandemic.

Sinabi ni Herrera na marapat lamang tawaging frontliner ang mga field reporter, cameraman at mga photographer dahil sa patuloy nilang pagtatrabaho kahit nanganganib na silang mahawaan ng coronavirus.

“Just like the doctors and nurses on the frontlines of this global pandemic, these dedicated members of the media are also taking part as frontliners working round the clock to bring vital information about COVID-19,” saad ni Herrera

“Despite knowing that their lives are in danger, they nevertheless perform their duties diligently and inform the world of the situation. We have nothing but respect and admiration to the members of the media.”dagdag pa niya.

Ilang journalist sa buong mundo ang tinamaan ng COVID tulad nina CNN achor Chris Cuomo na nagpositibo sa virus at ang 54-anyos na CBS journalist Maria Mercader na namatay noong March 29.

Sa Pilipinas, sinuspinde ng DZMM ang kanilang regular programming matapos ma-expose ang kanilang empleyado sa persons under investigation.