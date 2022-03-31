McDaniel, women’s volley bagong bihis

HINDI na gagamitan pa nina goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel at ng Philippine women’s national football team ang monicker na ‘Malditas’ kundi ipaparada na ang ‘Filipinas’.

Kinumpirma ng Philippine Football Federation (PFF) ang desisyon na pagpalit ng moniker ng Pinay booters na naghahanda sa kanilang pagsipa sa 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup gayundin ang 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Ayon kay team manager Jefferson Cheng, “It (Filipinas) is simple and nationalistic. Our athletes are Filipinas. They are strong-willed, determined, passionate and driven by the goal to represent not just themselves, but the country.”

Bilang parte sa kanilang patuloy na paghahanda, magkakaroon ng training camp sa Australia ang national team kasama si coach Alen Stajcic at sasabak rin sa friendly matches laban sa Fiji sa Abril 7 at 11 sa Sydney.

Bukod kay McDaniel, aaksyon rin sa koponan sina captain Tahnai Annis, Hali Long, Inna Palacios, Cam Rodriguez, Anicka Castaneda, Jessica Miclat, Sofia Harrison, Quinley Quezada at iba pa.

Magtatagal ang training camp ng Filipinas sa nasabing bansa hanggang Mayo bago tumungo sa Hanoi, Vietnam para sa 31st SEA Games na nakatakda sa Mayo 12-23.

“It is crucial that the team gets as much time as possible to prepare,” litanya ni Cheng. “We hope that the work put in on this camp will bring great results in the upcoming tournaments.” (Janiel Abby Toralba)