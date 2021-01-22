Abante Online
McAloney, 3 pa pirmi sa NLEX

MANANATILI sa NLEX Road Warriors sina Will McAloney, Kenneth Ighalo, Bong Galanza at Kris Porter matapos pumirma ng ang mga ito ng one year deal sa koponan, Huwebes ng gabi.

Present sa contract signing sina PBA Board of Governor at MPTC (Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation) President and Chief Executive Officer Rod Franco, coach and general manager Yeng Guiao, administrative officer and NLEX Vice President for tollway development and engineering Nemy Castillo at team representative Ronald Dulatre.

Una nang pumirma ng bagong kontrata sa Road Warriors sina veteran JR Quinahan, Raul Soyud at Mike Miranda.

“We’ll take those lessons with us and be able to come out as a better team,” sey ni Guiao. (JAToralba)

