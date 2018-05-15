Mayweather ‘na-adik’ sa ‘Pinas

NATAPOS na ang limang-araw na pag­lalamyerda ni undefeated American boxe­r Floyd Mayweather, Jr. sa Pilipinas.

Hindi ito ang huli.

Nangako ang retiradong boksingero na babalik sa Pilipinas dahil labis siyang nag-enjoy sa pagbabakasyon dito.

Mula sa mga malaparaisong beach, masasarap na lokal na pagkain, mababait na Pinoy at iba pang magagandang tanawin, na­ngako ang dating kasapakan ni eight-division Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao na babalikan niya ang kagandahan ng bansa.

“The hospitality, so many great people taking care of me and my staff. We’re happy, we look forward to come back to the Philippines just to embrace the people and show the same love that they gave us,” madamdaming wika ni Mayweather, Jr. may malinis na 50-0 marka sa kanyang karera.

“We look forward to showin­g the love back in return. We’re very, very thankful to everyone. The media has been great, the fans and the people. With me traveling over from the US, meeting the Filipino people for the first time, they’re some of the best people in the world I’ve ever met.”

Nitong Sabado, umalis na ng Pilipinas ang Team Mayweather at dumiretso naman sa bansang Japan. (Ferdz Delos Santos)