Mayweather, Jake rambol sa presscon

NAGRAMBULAN sina retired undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather at YouTuber Jake Paul sa ginanap na press conference nitong Biyernes (Manila time) para sa nalalapit na laban ng boxing Hall of Famer at ni Logan Paul.

Maghaharap sa Hunyo 6 sina Mayweather at Logan Paul, kapatid ni Jake, sa Hard Rock Stadium sa Miami para sa Showtime pay-per-view.

Kinompronta ni Jake si Mayweather sa nasabing press conference matapos umanong tawagin ng 44-year-old boxer ang magkapatid na “fake fighters”.

Nang magkaharap, hinablot ni Jake ang suot na puting baseball cap ni Mayweather habang pumagitna naman ang ilang security sa naging girian ng American boxer at nasabing YouTuber.

“I don’t have to talk about what I’m going to do. The world knows what I’m going to do,” litanya ni Mayweather. “I’m willing to fight both in the same night.”

“I just feel inspired,” sambit naman ng makakalaban ni Floyd na si Logan. “I want to beat the [stuffing] out of him. I really do. This fight means so much to me. To my fans. To my family. To everyone watching who thought they couldn’t do something in life. That’s the energy I’m going in with. Everyone says this is impossible. Well it was impossible that I got this fight.” (JAToralba)