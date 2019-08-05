Mayweather dinadaga kay Pacquiao — Fortune

NANINIWALA ang kampo ni Senator Manny Pacquiao na imposibleng labanan pa uli ni Floyd Mayweather, Jr. si Senator Manny Pacquiao.

“I don’t think Floyd Mayweather, Jr. will fight Manny after [the] Keith Thurman fight. But ultimately that’s Floyd’s decision and this is just my opinion,” saad ni conditioning coach Justin Fortune.

Ito ay dahil maganda umano ang kondisyon ng pangangatawan ng newly-crowned World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion na si Pacquiao matapos talunin via split decision si Keith Thurman nitong Hulyo 20.

“Manny is an active fighter, fighting top level guys, while Floyd is not. Floyd knows that, Manny knows that, I know that and you know that,” dagdag ni Fortune.

Ayon pa sa coach, kung matutuloy ang nilulutong rematch nina ‘Pambansang Kamao’ at ‘Pretty Boy’ ay kayang-kaya itong patumbahin ng senador.

“I would love that fight to happen. If it happens, Manny [would] win. If that fight won’t happen, we fight someone else for a whole bunch of money,” dagdag pa nito sa panayam ng Manila Times. (Aivan Episcope)