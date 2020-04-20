Mayor nagpatawag: BGC condo sapilitang pinasok ng mga pulis

Philippine Police unlawfully over ran our security and forced their way into our community with guns on our private property today screaming at children of diplomats and foreign government dignitaries sitting with their families while waiving their guns telling them to go away to go in their units with no mask on themselves. Our residence is a diplomatic community and this is not only traumatizing for the children, over exaggerated fear of COVI-19 (in which Philippines is most quarantined nation in the world yet only .00009% by May 1st are projects to be infected), but also a very unfortunate diplomatic over reach. In the mean time people are golfing 🏌️‍♀️ right behind us.Unfortunately some of the public instead of being enraged by draconian actions and overstepping of diplomatic protocols are taking this action with xenophobic opinions.I know what it’s like to have hold my kids and explain to them why the police have now become a threat when we were living in China trying to worship. My heart breaks for the little kids who were just getting some sunshine before being verbally assaulted by armed men. (over kill) But one rational commentator said today’s intrusion “PNP just forced their way into Pacific Plaza Tower pool area with guns in hand and screamed at the few residents to get back inside. If social distancing is observed, is that allowed? And is it the appropriate way to address their concern wrt their. perhaps take it up with mgmt Feels rather heavy handed. While delivering cash to our sites (I have DTI pass), I have witnessed massive social distancing concern in the back streets of Makati and Pasig. Seems their efforts would be far more directed in these areas?” #ShareToStopTheTyranny #BGC #PacificPlazaTowers #PoliceState #FruitofFear

