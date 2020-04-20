Mayor nagpatawag: BGC condo sapilitang pinasok ng mga pulis

Mayor nagpatawag: BGC condo sapilitang pinasok ng mga pulisBy SDC
Kinumpirma ni Taguig City Mayor Lino Cayetano na nagpatulong nga siya sa Philippine National Police para maiasara ang mga common area sa isang condominium sa Bonifacio Global City.
Pinatawag niya aniya ang mga awtoridad matapos makatanggap ng ulat na nitong Abril 19, bukas pa rin ang ilang lugar-tipunan, gaya ng swimming pool, sa Pacific Plaza Towers kahit pa bawal na ang public gathering sa Luzon.
Philippine Police unlawfully over ran our security and forced their way into our community with guns on our private property today screaming at children of diplomats and foreign government dignitaries sitting with their families while waiving their guns telling them to go away to go in their units with no mask on themselves. Our residence is a diplomatic community and this is not only traumatizing for the children, over exaggerated fear of COVI-19 (in which Philippines is most quarantined nation in the world yet only .00009% by May 1st are projects to be infected), but also a very unfortunate diplomatic over reach. In the mean time people are golfing 🏌️♀️ right behind us.Unfortunately some of the public instead of being enraged by draconian actions and overstepping of diplomatic protocols are taking this action with xenophobic opinions.I know what it’s like to have hold my kids and explain to them why the police have now become a threat when we were living in China trying to worship. My heart breaks for the little kids who were just getting some sunshine before being verbally assaulted by armed men. (over kill) But one rational commentator said today’s intrusion “PNP just forced their way into Pacific Plaza Tower pool area with guns in hand and screamed at the few residents to get back inside. If social distancing is observed, is that allowed? And is it the appropriate way to address their concern wrt their. perhaps take it up with mgmt Feels rather heavy handed. While delivering cash to our sites (I have DTI pass), I have witnessed massive social distancing concern in the back streets of Makati and Pasig. Seems their efforts would be far more directed in these areas?” #ShareToStopTheTyranny #BGC #PacificPlazaTowers #PoliceState #FruitofFear
“After the President and IATF’s (Inter-Agency Task Force) renewed call to tighten the enforcement of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), I asked the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other relevant departments of the City to make sure that all rules on ECQ are strictly enforced,” wika ni Cayetano sa Facebook.
“ECQ rules and regulations include the closure of common areas and spaces in subdivisions and residential condominiums, as these places are areas of congregation. This applies to both public AND private establishments, as this is for the general welfare of everyone. The ECQ rules and regulations apply equally to all communities. Patas-patas po dapat,” hayag niya pa.
Nagbabala pa siya na sinumang lalabag sa quarantine protocol ay handang sampahan ng kaso ng pamunuan ng Taguig at ng kapulisan.