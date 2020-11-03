Maynilad break muna sa taas-singil

Walang sasalubong na pagtaas sa kanilang mga water bill sa mga kostumer ng Maynilad Water Services Inc. sa 2021.

Sa pahayag, binanggit ng Maynilad ang nagpapatuloy na COVID-19 pandemic sa desisyon na kanselahin muna ang water rate hikes sa susunod na taon.

“During these difficult times when no one is spared the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maynilad is one with the government in finding ways to help our countrymen make the situation more manageable,” pahayag ng water concessioner.

“In this regard, Maynilad is forgoing the rate increases it is qualified to implement in the coming year—specifically the already-approved rebasing adjustment for 2021, as well as the mandated CPI (consumer price index) inflation increase for the year,” dagdag nito.

Sinusuplayan ng Maynilad ang mga kostumer sa Caloocan, Las Piñas, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Parañaque, Pasay, Quezon at Valenzuela. (Eileen Mencias)