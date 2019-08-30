May tsansa tayo sa World Cup – Angara

OPTIMISTIKO si Senator Juan Edgardo ‘Sonny’ Angara sa tsansa ng Gilas Pilipinas sa 2019 FIBA World Cup sa Foshan, China.

Kaya naman, todo ang suporta at dasal ng mambabatas na siya ring chairman ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) sa magiging performance ng Nationals na binubuo nina Andray Blatche, June Mar Fajardo at Paul Lee, katulong ang mga baguhan at batang playmakers na sina Kiefer ­Ravena, Robert­ Bolick at CJ Perez sa pagtitimon ni coach Yeng Guiao.

“We join the entire nation in cheering­ for our Gilas Pilipinas as they kick off their quest to regain our nation’s glory in the world hoops stage today. With the present composition of our national team, including its stellar coaching staff, we have reason to be very optimistic about our chances in this year’s FIBA Basketball World Cup in China,” sambit ni Angara, na isa ring basketball player para sa Senate sa UNTV Cup.

“A lot is at stake here in this tournament. The Philippines has an excellent chance of getting back to the Olympics by posting a strong performance in the World Cup. It is not without challenges though as we are in the same group as the number one ranked Serbia.”

“The Philippines is no stranger to adversity and there is no question that no matter how harshly we are tested, the Filipino spirit remains unbroken. Mabuhay ang Gilas Pilipinas!,” panapos ng senador. (Ferdz Delos Santos)