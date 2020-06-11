Una sa Balita


May karera na sa Hulyo

0 117

MAGANDANG balita para sa mga karerista dahil pinayagan nang magbalik ang horse racing sa susunod na buwan.

Ipinaskil ng Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) ang sagot ng Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) sa facebook page ng karera tungkol sa request na pagbabalik ng karera.

Related Posts

GM Sadorra sabak uli

Warriors duda sa kondisyon ni Klay

Laban ni Tyson pambayad utang

Subalit magkakaroon ng karera tuwing weekends lang muna.

“The said request was duly taken in the 44th Inter-Agency task Force meeting held on 8 June 2020. Consequently the IATF resolved to approved the request to resume horse racing activities on July 19 provided that the NCR is already under MGCQ. Further, it was agreed that horse racing activities will be conducted only on weekends and without public participation.” nakasaad sa statement na ipinadala ng IATF kay Philracom chairman Andrew A. Sanchez. (Elech Dawa)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Abante – Wendys Inhouse Ad
Comments
Loading...
More Stories

GM Sadorra sabak uli

Warriors duda sa kondisyon ni Klay

Laban ni Tyson pambayad utang

1 of 3,848