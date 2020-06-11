May karera na sa Hulyo

MAGANDANG balita para sa mga karerista dahil pinayagan nang magbalik ang horse racing sa susunod na buwan.

Ipinaskil ng Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) ang sagot ng Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) sa facebook page ng karera tungkol sa request na pagbabalik ng karera.

Subalit magkakaroon ng karera tuwing weekends lang muna.

“The said request was duly taken in the 44th Inter-Agency task Force meeting held on 8 June 2020. Consequently the IATF resolved to approved the request to resume horse racing activities on July 19 provided that the NCR is already under MGCQ. Further, it was agreed that horse racing activities will be conducted only on weekends and without public participation.” nakasaad sa statement na ipinadala ng IATF kay Philracom chairman Andrew A. Sanchez. (Elech Dawa)