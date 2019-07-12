May karapatan sa sakahan ang mga anak

Dear Atty. Claire,

Magandang araw po.

Noong panahon ang Lolo ko po ay may mala­king lupain na 16 hectares. Tapos namatay ang lolo ko at lumabas po ang batas na agrarian law nakasaad na kailangang 5 hectares lamang.Ang nangyari po kinuha ng agrarian ung lupa,tapos binigay sa mga beneficiary.May makukuha pa bang pera ang mga anak ng lolo?

RYAN

Ryan,

Totoo na maaaring masakop ng Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law ang lupa ng lolo mo. Ayon sa RA 6657 ay maaari lamang mapanatili ang karapatan at pagmamay-ari ng lolo mo sa lupang pansakahan na may sukat na hindi hihigit sa na 5 hektarya at ang higit dito ay masasakop na ng CARL upang mapamigay sa mga farmer beneficiary.

Ngunit kung may mga anak ang lolo mo na may edad na 15-anyos o higit pa at nagsasaka o namamahala sa pagsasaka ay mananatili rin silang may karapatan ng pansakahang lupa na may sukat ng hindi hihigit sa 3 hektarya. Ang Section 6 ng RA 6657 ay nagsasaad :

SECTION 6. Retention Limits. — Except as otherwise provided in this Act, no person may own or retain, directly or indirectly, any public or private agricultural land, the size of which shall vary according to factors governing a viable family-size farm, such as commodity produced, terrain, infrastructure, and soil fertility as determined by the Presidential Agrarian Reform Council (PARC) created hereunder, but in no case shall retention by the landowner exceed five (5) hectares.

Three (3) hectares may be awarded to each child of the landowner, subject to the following qualifications: (1) that he is at least fifteen (15) years of age; and (2) that he is actually tilling the land or directly mana­ging the farm xxx.

Ibig sabihin ay hindi lahat ng lupa ay maaa­ring kuhanin ng gobyerno. Kung halimbawa na may parte ng lupa na makukuha ng gobyerno ay dapat na bayaran ang lolo mo o mga taga­pagmana niya bilang bayad (just compensation) sa lupang nakuha sa pamamagitan ng expropriation.

Ayon sa SECTION 16 ng nasabing batas:

xxx

(c) If the landowner accepts the offer of the DAR, the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) shall pay the landowner the purchase price of the land within thirty (30) days after he executes and delivers a deed of transfer in favor of the government and surrenders the Certificate of Title and other muniments of title.

(d) In case of rejection or failure to reply, the DAR shall conduct summary administrative proceedings to determine the compensation for the land requiring the land owner, the LBP and other interested parties to submit evidence as to the just compensation for the land, within fifteen (15) days from the receipt of the notice. After the expiration of the above period, the matter is deemed submitted for decision. The DAR shall decide the case within thirty (30) days after it is submitted for decision.

Kung hindi pa kayo nababayaran ay agad na pumunta muna sa DAR upang malaman ang estado ng inyong lupa. Malamang na hindi pa nga kayo nababayaran. Dapat na bayaran ng gobyerno ang lupa sa presyo ngayon kung kailan magkakaroon kayo ng pormal na pirmahan ng deed of transfer at hindi noong kinuha nila nang wala man lamang pakikipag-usap sa inyo o walang pormal na transfer.

Huwag tulugan ang inyong karapatan.

