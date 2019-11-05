May insurance lahat sa SEA Games – Ramirez

MAY 25,000 athletes, team ­officials, games workforce at ­volunteers ng 30th ­Southeast Asian Games 2019 ang ­magkakaroon ng insurance nang makipagsanib ang Philippine Sports Commission sa Standard Insurance Co. Inc. nitong Martes.

Lumagda sina PSC Chairman at Team Philippines Chef de Mission William ‘Butch’ Ramirez sa Memorandum-of-Agreement ng Standard Insurance Group sa pangunguna ni Chairman ­Ernesto Echauz at sa pakikipagtulungan ng Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee.

“The successful hosting of the SEA Games also involves the security of our athletes and officials, in and out of the games. We thank Standard Insurance for offering their service not only to Team Philippines, but also to all the other delegates in this SEAG,” saad ni Ramirez.

Base sa agreement, ang coverage ay magsisismula sa October 13 hanggang December 15, ibig sabihin ang competitions na ­aarangkada agad bago ang ­official opening ceremonies tulad ng football at water polo ay ­kasama rin sa insurance coverage.

“Each covered person will have P300,000 insurance ­coverage. The declaration of covered persons shall come from PHISGOC,” ani Echauz, ang ­pangulo ng Phi­lippine Sailing Association.

Isinama sa Standard ­Insurance ang death o ibang ­aksidente tulad ng injuries. (Elech Dawa)