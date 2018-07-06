May bipolar disorder hinangaan sa valedictory speech

SINALUDUHAN ng mga kilalang personalidad sa bansa ang isang graduate ng Enderum College sa Taguig City dahil sa kanyang pagtanggi na tanggapin ang award bilang valedictorian ng klase.

Sa kanyang talumpati, ikinatuwiran ni Bea Gonzales na hindi siya perpektong tao para tanggapin ang karangalan.

Una, mayroon umano siyang dinadalang sakit mula sa kanyang pagkabata hanggang sa pagda­ting ng kolehiyo.

“I am not perfect. But I am standing in front of you with shaking knees and waterproof mascara admitting that I am mentally ill and sharing my story because I hope to inspire you to overcome your own challenges, learn from life, and be brave enough to share yours too. Let your voice be heard and use it to inspire,” wika ni Gonzales.

Binanggit pa ng dalaga na kahit ang isang Michael Jordan, kailangan ang teammate na si Scottie Pippen upang makuha ang 6 na kampeonato ng Chicago Bulls sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

“It’s not about being number one. It’s about helping and knowing when to play the role of a support system. It’s about being the Sherpa-carryin­g the heavy load and leading everyone to the safest path, not for fame, but because you genuinely care,” katuwiran pa ni Gonzales.

“I am not a dictionary valedictorian. I am here today, not as the highest achiever, not as a star athlete, nor a Dean’s Lister. I am here as an Enderun student urging you all to scrap your idea of a valedictorian. Instead, I’d like each and every one of you to always aim to make an impact. Aim to be more than just a valedictorian,” diin pa ni Gonzales bilang pagtatapos ng kanyang talumpati.