Maxine kabogera sa DOTA

Tunay na umaapaw ang talento ni Pinay fencer Maxine Esteban dahil ngayon ay masasabing online game streamer na rin ang 2019 Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist.

Sa Facebook, naglunsad ang 19-year-old Ateneo fencer ng MAX Gaming page upang mapanood ng mga netizen ang kanyang paglalaro ng DOTA.

“The first 3 days of my streaming career just passed. I was so hesitant and nervous to start my first stream because I was afraid that I wouldn’t be able to entertain my viewers but I’m so glad I was able to step out of my comfort zone. Thanks to everyone who supported me!!!!” sey ni Esteban sa Instagram.

Samantala, umabot naman agad ang nasabing page sa 1,500 followers sa Facebook. (JAToralba)