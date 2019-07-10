Maureen Wroblewitz nagsalita na sa pagkakatsugi sa Eat Bulaga

Sinagot ni Asia’s Next Top Model Season 5 winner Maureen Wroblewitz ang mga nagtatanong kung bakit hindi na siya napapanood sa Eat Bulaga. Sa pamamagitan ng kanyang YouTube channel, sinagot na ni Maureen ang misteryo ng bigla niyang pagkawala sa longest-running noontime show ng bansa.

Ayon kay Maureen, nagdesisyon ito na i-let go ang kanyang hosting job sa EB to pursue her other dreams.

Inamin din ng 21-year old model na marami siyang natutunan sa pag-host ng EB at nami-miss na niya ang mga naging close niya sa show.

“Wala na ako sa Eat Bulaga! kasi ang dami kong pangarap. Ang dami kong next projects at kailangan ko talaga mag-focus, mag-commit sa mga upcoming projects ko.

“I know a lot of you have been asking me about Eat Bulaga and I’m sorry to say that I’m not with them anymore. No hard feelings tho!

“I’m so grateful for my experience there. They’ve accepted me into their family and made me feel really loved. I’ve learned a lot of things about my myself and I’m so thankful for that.

“I’m missing my EB family a lot but we all agreed on me taking this path that I’m taking now.

“I really gotta focus and commit to them so please continue suppor­ting me on my journey and stay tuned for my next projects.” (Ruel Mendoza)