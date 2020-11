Mau siniwalat ang workout

Walang humpay parin sa pagwo-workout para mapanatili ang kanyang fit at athletic body si Philippine SuperLiga (PSL) star Tyler Marie Kalei Mau ng F2 Logistics Cargo Movers na kasalukuyang nasa Hawaii.

Ibinahagi sa Instagram Linggo ng 25-year-old, 6-foot-2 open hitter, ang high intensity interval training videos nniya sa susi sa kanyang pigura.

“I’ve always been able to make the best out of any environment I’m in but this is the environment that brings the best out of me,” panimula ng dalaga, na ipinasilip rin ang nakakapukaw na Hawaiian view.

Hinirit pa niyang, “Here are some tips to making the best out of your current situation: positive self-talk, treat yourself, go for a walk, sweat a little, talk to a loved one for a while, eat a healthy meal, appreciate your surroundings, thank God that you are alive.” (Janiel Abby Toralba)