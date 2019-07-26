Matteo naka-‘bulletproof’ ang pagmamahal kay Sarah

‘No one can stop me from loving you’

Matinding kilig ang naramdaman ng mga fan, pati na ng mga kapwa artista, sa bonggang-bonggang mensahe ni Matteo Guidicelli para kay Sarah Geronimo.

Birthday nga kasi ni Sarah, at hinintay talaga ni Matteo ang pagpatak ng alas-dose ng gabi, para batiin ang kanyang lady love.

“My love, HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY! You are the most beautiful woman to ever cross my life. We keep our relationship very private but before the day ends let me say that I LOVE YOU VERY MUCH.

“No one and nothing can stop me from loving you more and more each day. We are bulletproof together love, keep that glow in your eyes and that magical heart.

“You’ve touched my life in ways that I can not explain, thank you. Keep being you and shine forever! I love you! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!” sabi ni Matteo na punong-puno ng ‘heart’ ang mensahe.

Feel na feel nga ng mga netizen ang matinding pagmamahal ni Matteo kay Sarah. At kakilig talaga ang mga salitang ginamit ni Matteo, tulad ng bulletproof, at magical heart.

Pero siyempre, ang tanong pa rin ng mga fan, kailan ang kasal nila? Hahahahaha!

GMA naka- ‘Diamond’ na sa YouTube

Ang bongga lang ng GMA Network dahil heto nga at umabot na sa 10 million ang subscriber nila sa YouTube. Ka-level na nga nila ang mga elite group of content creators sa Southeast Asia.

Last July 23 ay binigay na nga ang Diamond Creator Award, a recognition given by YouTube to content creators that have reached 10 million subscribers. Present in the ceremonial turnover were GMA Network Chairman and CEO Felipe L. Gozon; President and COO Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr.; Executive Committee Vice Chairman Joel G. Jimenez; Executive Vice President and CFO Felipe S. Yalong; GMA New Media, Inc. (NMI) President and COO Judd Gallares; and GMA NMI Senior Vice President and Ge-neral Manager Dennis C­aharian.

The Diamond Play Button was awarded by YouTube’s Southeast Asia Director of Content Partnerships and Business Development Vishal Sarin, and Content Partnerships Philippines Country Lead Pablo Mendoza.

Mula sa 1.6 million subscribers at the start of the YT PfP agreement in June 2017, this soared past 10 million in May this year. As of December 2018, the GMA Network YouTube channel’s rank improved from being in the Top 200 in 2017 to being among the Top 50 worldwide.

“We are very gratified that GMA has reached quite an achievement and it is translated into about four times growth [in watch time] year-on-year so that’s enough reason for us to be r­eally happy. This is the work of many people and they are all here as we receive this Diamond Creator Award,” sabi ni Atty. Gozon.

“Our mandate is to lead GMA’s transformation from a media and entertainment giant into a dominant multi-platform content provider worldwide. YouTube has in recent years been a strategic ally in this regard, as it has not only helped us expand GMA’s online footprint but it has also been key to building preference for the GMA brand. This recognition affirms that we are on track,” sabi naman ni Mr. Sarin.

Since its launch in November 2006, the GMA Entertainment channel now has 11.8 billion lifetime views. Total subscribers are currently at 11.1 million, a million more in a span of less than three months.