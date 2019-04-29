Matteo gigamot sa NYC aron agnihon ang mga kabataan sa ROTC

Gidapit sa National Youth Commission (NYC) ang aktor na si Matteo Guidicelli sa Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) national convention aron awhagon ang mga youth leader ug uban pang mga SK official nga mosalmot alang sa nation-building.

“In other countries like Singapore and South Korea, the youth are mandated to give military service and we can see that they have a strong country, a developed nation and strength of their society,” matud ni NYC chairperson ug chief executive officer, Undersecretary Ronald Gian Cadema.

Suportado sa NYC ang pagbanhaw sa Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) apan kinahanglan nga magpokus ang mga kadete sa pagresponde sa emergencies ug pag-secure sa nasud kun ugaing ipatawag sa Commander-in-Chief.

Samtang una nang nag-volunteer si Matteo nga mouban sa reserve corps sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). (jess campos)