Matapos ang 107 taon, College of the Holy Spirit of Manila magsasara na

Pinalala ng pandemyang coronavirus ang mga kinahaharap na hamon ng sektor ng edukasyon sa nagdaang dekada.

Kaya, sabi ni Sr. Carmelita Victoria of the Missionary Sisters Servants of the Holy Spirit, titigil na sa operasyon ang College of the Holy Spirit of Manila (CHSM) matapos ang school year 2021-2022.

Sa ganitong iskedyul ay mapapa-graduate pa nila ang kanilang Grade 11 at third year college students sakaling piliin ng mga ito na manatili.

“The recent COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the situation. The reduction or loss in family income, mobility restrictions and social distancing requirements, and the new demands of distance learning have adversely affected enrollment, not only in CHSM, but in most private schools as well,” banggit ni Victoria sa isang October 28 letter para sa CHSM community. Siya ang provincial leader ng order na namumuno sa paaralan.

“After consultation with representatives of our stakeholders, and a deep and prayerful process of discernment, we are now even more convinced that the Holy Spirit is speaking clearly to us through the signs of the times, compelling us to make this extremely difficult decision: to close CHSM at the end of academic year 2021-2022,” aniya pa.

Bukod sa pandemya, ilan pa aniya sa mga naging pagsubok ng paaralan ang mga patakaran ng gobyerno hinggil sa K-12 curriculum; libreng tuition sa mga pampublikong kolehiyo at technical and vocational institutions, at mga lokal na pamantasan; at dagdag-suweldo sa sahod ng mga public school teacher kumpara sa mga private school teacher.

Tinayo ang CHSM, isang Catholic coed learning institution, noong taong 1913.