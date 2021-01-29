Masungi Georeserve nasungkit global award

Nakuha ng Masungi Georeserve Foundation ang first place sa Global Water ChangeMaker Award dahil sa kampanya nito na mapangalagaan ang Upper Marikina watershed.

Dinaig ng Masungi Georeserve geopark ang higit 350 iba pang nomidado sa buong mundo sa pag-anunsyo ng panalo sa ginanap na Climate Adaptation Summit nitong Enero.

“Our winner is a youth-led movement from the Philippines, the Masungi Georeserve story, an inspiring campaign for watershed restoration and reforestation led by the next generation of water changemakers,” ayon kay Global Water Partnership Chair Howard Bamsey.

Pinatuyan din umano ng grupo na maaaring maging epektibo ang kabataan para sa pagbabago.

Sa Facebook page ng grupo, pinasalamatan nito ang lahat ng tumulong at sumuporta sa kanilang mga proyekto.

“This award goes out to the entire community of advocates who are always watching out for us! Thank you for your trust and companionship in this long and difficult but meaningful journey!”