Marvel sinulsulang idemanda sina Alden, ‘Victor Magtanggol’ Team

Dahil sa pag-trend ng Victor Magtanggol sa social media, marami ang natuwa dahil sa pagbibida ulit ni Pambansang Bae Alden Richards sa isang malaking teleserye. Pero hindi pa rin nawala ang mga nega kay Alden at gagawin ang lahat para hindi maging successful ang show nito.

May isang Twitter user na nagngangalang Earl Andersen na nag-post ng screenshot ng isang mensahe na naka-address sa Marvel Philippines at ang nilalaman ay kinopya diumano ng Victor Magtanggol ang Marvel film na Thor na pinagbidahan ng Australian actor na si Chris Hemsworth.

Heto ang naturang message:

“MARVEL,

“I just want to let you know that one of the major tv network (GMA Network) in the Philippines copied the story and concept of Thor. I want you to file a case against GMA Network. The title of GMA Network upcoming series is Victor Magtanggol.

“Do some actions right now and consult your lawyers about it. Copyright is a form of intellectual property, your property stolen by GMA Network.

“Hoping your kind consideration.”

May sagot naman daw ang Marvel Philippines na: “Thanks for messaging us. We try to be as responsive as possible. We’ll get back to you soon.”

Dahil sa kumalat na ang mga screenshot na ito, may mga specualation na baka magsampa ng lawsuit ang Marvel laban sa GMA-7.

Pero nag-post ang Marvel Philippines ng kanilang statement na ‘fake news’ ang pag-respond daw nila sa isang fan na nagrereklamo sa Victor Magtanggol. Hindi naman daw affiliated ang Marvel Philippines sa Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“PUBLIC STATEMENT on this FAKE NEWS: Hello, True Believers!

“It has been brought to our attention that a screenshot of our conversation with a fan has been circulating over social media. It was about a fan’s plea for Marvel to take action against a Philippine television network over a potential dispute on intellectual property over an upcoming show.

“We’d like to reiterate and emphasize that our page is NOT owned NOR affiliated with Marvel, its entertainment division, and the like. The page was created to build an avenue for Filipino Marvel fans to interact with each other. The page is also NON-PROFIT — and we’d like to keep it that way, forever.

“In line with this, we are NOT suing anyone, and we have no future intentions to do so. This is FAKE NEWS.

“Fellow Marvel fans, help us spread the REAL story. Our fandom is at stake. We’ve united as one two months ago — surely we can do it once more.

“EXCELSIOR!

“[The Alpha | Agent E | Witch Maximoff]”