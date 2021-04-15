Abante Online
Martinez todo training kahit kapos sa budget

ISINIWALAT ni two-time Winter Olympian at Pinoy figure skater Michael Martinez na mas lalo pa itong lumakas kung ikukumpara noon.

Naghahanda ang 24-year-old figure skater sa bansang Amerika para sa Winter Olympics Qualifying event na Nebelhorn Trophy na nakatakda sa Setyembre 22-25 sa Oberstdorf, Germany.

“This time it’s 100% different. I’m a lot stronger. My body is a lot more mature than before. My jumps are a lot more stronger and a lot easier, honestly. And before I was like struggling or it’s a lot different, a lot difficult for me to do jumps, the turns and everything but now it’s 100% a lot easier,” lahad ni Martinez sa CNN Philippines nitong Huwebes, at target na maibandera ang bansa sa 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Nanawagan ng suporta si Martinez para sa qualifying at asam nitong pagrepresenta sa bansa sa quadrennial event.

“With this pandemic, it was really really difficult to really have or get some sponsors. It was really hard. Although my management and the Philippine Skating Union, they’re doing their very best to really help me out and look out for sponsors. But for now, we really decided to put up the GOFundMe and hopefully it could help,” aniya. (JAToralba)

