Martial Law extension inaaral ni Duterte

Nasa lamesa na ni Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte at pinag-aaralan pa nito ang rekomendasyon ng Department of National Defense (DND), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Philippine National Police (PNP) sa pagpapalawig ng Martial Law sa Mindanao.

Ayon kay Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque, na pangunahing konside­rasyon ni Pangulong Duterte sa pagpapasya ang seguridad ng mga mamamayan lalo ang mga taga-Mindanao mula sa banta ng terorismo.

“The Office of the President has received the recommendation of the Department of National Defense, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police regarding the extension of martial law in Mindanao,” ayon kay Roque.

“The President is studying the recommendations and he is assessing­ the need for further extending martial law in Mindanao. PRRD’s para­mount concern is the security of our people especially the Mindanaoans in the face of threats and the use of available means under the law to fight them,” dagdag pa ni Roque.

Una nang pinayuhan ng AFP si Pangulong Duterte na palawigin pa ng hanggang isang taon ang martial law sa Mindanao na matatapos sa Disyembre 31, 2017.

Kung papaboran ito ng Pangulo, kailangan niyang hilingin sa Kamara at Senado ang extension ng batas military. Pabor na si House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez sa extension habang si Senate President Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III ay nagsabing kailangan pa niyang konsultahin ang mga kasamahan sa Senado.