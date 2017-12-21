Marlene Aguilar pasimuno ng fake news kay Digong

As of presstime, hindi pa nagbibigay ng official statement si Marlene Aguilar tungkol sa affirmation ng Court of Appeals na guilty talaga ang kanyang anak na si Jason Ivler sa pagpaslang kay Renato Ebarle, Jr. noong November 18, 2009.

Murder ang kaso na isinampa laban kay Ivler na nahatulan na mabilanggo habambuhay.

Pamangkin si Ivler ni Freddie Aguilar dahil kuya ito ni Marlene na gumawa ng ingay, kamakailan lang, dahil sa mga batikos niya kay Tourism Promotions Board Chief Cesar Montano.

Sinuportahan ni Freddie ang kandidatura ni President Rodrigo Duterte noong May 2016 kaya may mga haka-haka na baka ilapit niya sa Pangulo ang kaso ni Ivler.

Kung pro-Duterte si Freddie, anti-Duterte naman ang kanyang karakter na kapatid na pasimuno sa pagkakalat ng fake news tungkol sa Pangulo.

Masasakit na salita ang mababasa sa comments section ng Facebook account ni Marlene dahil sa kanyang pahayag na “I believe Duterte is Dead. I believe the current Duterte is an impostor! So I challenge the president to step forward and clear my allegations immediately!”

May mga panawagan na huwag seryosohin ang pinagtatawanan at pinaglalaruan na paniniwala ni Marlene na “According to my contact with the CIA, the real President Duterte was in an island bedridden.

He said the president’s cancer has so become so advanced he was de­fecating and pissing in his own bed. This was a month ago.

“If this is true, I believe President Duterte is dead.

“Many people who saw Duterte during the SONA and who also saw him during the Asian SUMMIT say that there is a big difference between the 2 men. Duterte during his last SONA had a hard time speaking and walked slow. And he appeared to be weak.





“But the Duterte in the Asian Summit looks younger and he did not any of these health problems I mentioned earlier. According to reptoid aliens Dolly Escarrion and I are in contact with, the Duterte you see now is an reptoid alien in disguise. These reptoids can copy any human shape and form they want,”

ang sabi ni Marlene na hinihimok ng detractors niya na hu­mingi ng tulong sa mga alien at hindi kay Duterte para mabigyan ng amnesty si Jason dahil sa kanyang absurd belief na reptoid alien in disguise ang Pangulo ng Pilipinas.