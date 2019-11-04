Marj kay Claudine: I will see you in court

Pabor ang mas maraming netizen na dalhin na sa korte ang away na ito sa pagitan ng mga Barretto. Tila sumang-ayon nga ang mga fan sa plano, o banta ni Marjorie Barretto na kasuhan ang nakababata niyang kapatid na si Claudine Barretto, na inakusahan nga siyang ‘sinaktan’ ang kanilang ina na si Mommy Inday, at pati na rin ang tungkol sa kagustuhan daw ni Julia Barretto na mapasakanya ang bahay sa Subic.

“PROVE this twisted story of yours in court. Prove that I have ever tried to physically hurt my Mother. And PROVE this was the argument that my Mom and I had about Julia giving 500k in exchange for the Subic home.

“PROVE it. Because it was only when Dad was dead that Julia paid the 500k and so much more than any of us. And how we repeatedly made it clear Julia was no buying the Subic house, long before Dad died, that was clear to all, all siblings knew that, you wrote it down in your paper, and you were recording it from your phone without our consent.

“You are making up this story. I will See you in court, the rest of the family will stand by me as witnesses,” sabi ni Marjorie.