Marinduque college inimbento tuba, nipa alcohol

Nakatakdang maghatid ng 1,690 litro ng alcohol ang School of Agriculture ng Marinduque State College (MSC) para sa mga frontliner ng lalawigan.

Ito’y dahil sa ginagawa nilang 95% alcohol o bio-ethanol na gawa sa tuba at nipa o mangrove sap.

“MSC’s commitment to CHED is to deliver 1,690 liters of alcohol but project leader Dr. Doreen R. Mascareñas says they will produce more as long as there is a need,” ayon pa sa Facebook post ng MSC.

Hindi lang din mga frontliner ang matutulungan ng proyekto dahil maging mga lokal na magsasaka ay kasama rin. Binili kasi ng mga researcher ang kanilang mga materyal mula sa mga magsasaka sa Boac at Buenavista.

Ayon pa sa post,” The project needs a continual supply of coconut and nipa sap. Those who are interested are requested to contact Dr. Doreen R. Mascareñas at: 0967 306 7582 for more details.” (Gel Manalo)