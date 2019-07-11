Marikina Mayor Teodoro gumastos ng ₱18M para sa tsibog

INATASAN ng Commission on Audit (COA) si Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro na magpaliwanag hinggil sa P18.5 milyong binayarang pagkain at inumin ng city government sa iba’t ibang pagpupulong dahil sa kawalan ng kaukulang dokumento.

Ayon sa 2018 annual audit report, P18.5 milyon ang binayaran ng Office of the Mayor para sa pagkain at inumin pero wala itong kaakibat na dokumento tulad ng meeting agenda, o minutes ng pagpupulong at la­rawan ng mga aktibidad.

“The practice of not disclosing the specific agenda on the mee­tings hosted by the Office of the Mayor with various sectors/associa­tions and not including any proof of minutes and pictures demonstrates that food expen­ses… are of doubtful necessity since there is no proof that such were supportive of the objectives of the City’s operations,” diin ng COA.

Wala din umanong pinakitang attendance sheets sa mga miting. May ilang supporting document na may attendance sheet pero walang address at contact number ng mga dumalo sa pulong.

Paliwanag naman ng Marikina management, gumagastos sila sa pagkain at inumin dahil hindi naman sa city hall nakiki­pagpulong si Mayor Teodoro kundi binibisita niya ang mga komunidad “talking first hand to his constituents via assemblies and meetings.”

Inirekomenda ng COA na sa mga susunod na pulong ni Teo­doro, dapat ay magsumite na ito ng dokumento ng agenda, mi­nutes at mga larawan. Sinabihan din ang alkalde na bawasan na ang miting sa labas ng city hall “which are not essential, dictated by the demands of good government or supportive of its mandate and objectives.” (Yves Briones)