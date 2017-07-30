Marian Rivera-Dantes, confident queen of reinvention endorses Snow Crystal White Tomato

Ever innovative and always on the lookout for the next big breakthrough in health or beauty, Vida Nutriscience, makers of SnowCaps and mySlim, recently launched Snow Crystal White Tomato with endorser Marian Rivera-Dantes at a special, exclusive media event last July 27 at the New World Hotel in Makati. Marian Rivera-Dantes was handpicked by Vida because as both a person and a phenomenon, she shares much with the relatively new but already widely recognized and respected brand.

She wasn’t born of royalty, not even by Philippine standards. Her petite stature prevented her from being a beauty queen despite her ethereally beautiful face and supremely enviable figure, but no Filipina has been more often referred to as “queen” than Marian Rivera-Dantes. She may well owe her fame to her universally appealing beauty, but her staying power and versatility she owes to one thing: confidence.

It is that rare combination of beauty and confidence that has made Marian Rivera-Dantes “The Queen”. It is her stature here and now that makes her the perfect endorser for what promises to be the new gold standard in whitening and anti-aging, Snow Crystal White Tomato.

“Marian’s looks tend to distract us from the fact that she is an extraordinary, multi-faceted woman. She worked as a psychologist; she is a versatile actress in different genres like drama, action, and comedy; she has also hosted a dance show, a gag show, and a talk show. Now she is a hands-on mother and an ambassador for The Smile Train. She is fearless, she always has the confidence to reinvent herself and her career, that is why she stays relevant, that is why she is the queen”, says Erick Armigos, President and CEO of Vida Nutriscience. “At this stage in her career, Marian is a perfect fit for Vida at this point as our company continues to grow and introduce innovations to health and beauty,” concludes Armigos.

“At Vida Nutriscience, we take pride in the fact that we are always fresh and always relevant”, says Armigos. “We were among the first in the country to offer whitening supplements with 500mg of glutathione with our very popular SnowCaps brand. We were also the first, and so far the only company to come up with a Yerba Mate-based supplement and drink in mySlim.” He continues.

Snow Crystal White Tomato is the first supplement in the Philippines to offer the unique combination of Phytofloral derived from Crystal White Tomato and the popular and proven Kohjin Glutathione. Phytofloral is new to the Philippine Market, and Vida will be the first to offer it in a widely available oral supplement. It is a very effective, clinically tested whitening and anti-aging compound. Phytofloral offers protection against darkening and even damage caused by exposure to UV rays of the sun. It is also very effective for evening skin tone.

The Crystal White Tomato from which the Colorless Carotenoids that make up Phytofloral are derived is a non-GMO. The combination of Phytofloral with Kohjin Glutathione is topped off with Bioperine, an ingredient that increases the efficacy of the Phytofloral and Kohjin Glutathione combination by 30%.

“Just as Marian Rivera has reinvented herself countless times to earn the title of queen, we at Vida feel we are also adapting through innovation in order to stay ahead, we are proud and happy to welcome queen Marian to the Vida family,” says Armigos.

Snow Crystal White Tomato is available in Mercury Drugstore, Watson’s, and other leading drugstores nationwide. For more information on Snow Crystal White Tomato, visit www.vidanutriscience.com or www.facebook.com/snowskinwhite.