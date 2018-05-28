Mariah Carey namangha sa husay ng GenSan duo na sina Aldrich, James

Namangha ang diva na si Maria­h Carey sa Filipino Internet sensation na sina Aldrich Talonding at James Bucong dahil sa rendition nila ng kanyang chart-topping 1993 single na Hero.

“Aldrich and James, I loved the rendition. It’s amazing,” sey pa ni Mariah sa General Santos teenage duo nang mapanood niya ang mga ito sa isang episode ng You Sang My Song.

Ang You Sang My Song ay isang web series created by Glamour Magazine where they would “ask musicians to watch unique covers of their songs and provide commentary on them.”

Nang mapanood nga ni Mariah noong nakaraang May 24 ang pag-perform nila Aldrich and James ng song niyang Hero, pinasalamatan niya ang dalawang ito.

“I think a lot of people who have done these covers added their own unique twist to it. For me, that’s everything. It’s really nice to see. I loved it! It’s a really nice experience for me so thank you so much everybody.”

Tuwing nakakapanood si Mariah ng isang fan na inaawit ang isa sa mga song niya, natutuwa siya at ini-encourage niya na bigyan nila ng ibang version ang awitin niya.

“When I wrote ‘Hero,’ I wasn’t writin­g it for myself. There’s something special about it, especially when you see such a wide range of people doing the song from different ages, and different places in the world. It’s a nice feeling as a songwriter,” sey pa ni Mariah Carey.