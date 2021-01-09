Maria Ozawa, Chef Jose ‘di pa hiwalay

April 2020 noong mag-decide ang girlfriend ni Chef Jose Sarasola na si Maria Ozawa na bumalik sa Japan para makasama ang pamilya nito.

Kahit malungkot at magiging LDR (long distance relationship) na sila, kailangan daw tiisin nila iyon.

“Almost one year already this April. It’s hard pero we decided that because ‘yung bars niya dito sa Manila nag-close for the meantime dahil sa pandemic. She still owns a bar in Shinjuku sa Tokyo which she owns with her friend and is still operating. Mga Japanese they love to work so she decided to go home last April. We still communicate every day naman and update each other about our work.”

Kahit nag-iisa lang sa bahay, naging busy naman si Chef Jose sa sarili niyang food vlog at sa segment niya with Unang Hirit. Ngayon ay may weekly 10-minute cooking show siya with Iya Villania-Arellano na Eat Well, Live Well, Stay Well.

“It’s really gratifying cooking for yourself… I still want to emphasize having a good meal. Kasi you eat three to four times a day so might as well make your meal a good one.” (Ruel Mendoza)