Marcus Adoro ng Eraserheads binugbog ang partner?

Maugong ngayon ang bali-balitang minamaltrato ni Eraserheads lead guitarist Marcus Adoro ang partner nitong si Barbara Ruaro.

Kamakailan lang, nilantad ng aktres ang mga larawan ng marka at pasa nito sa katawan, at bagama’t hindi pinangalanan ay sinabing isang “narcissistic man” ang nasabing domestic abuser.

Sa comments sa Facebook post ni Ruaro, tinanong ni Jeff Toledo kung si Adoro ang tinutukoy.

Ang nasabing comment ay ni-like ng aktres, maging ni Syd Hartha Chua, isa sa mga anak ni Adoro.

Sinaad ni Ruaro, isang mental health advocate, ang pang-aabuso sa kanya ng partner at tumindig na papanagutin niya ito upang hindi na muling makapambiktima ng iba pang babae.

“Domestic violence is not limited in terms of bruises. Psychological, verbal, and sexual abuse are also considered. I experienced all sorts of abuse under the hand of a narcissistic man. The vicious cycle he has created for himself and others should be put to a stop,” aniya.

Sinabi niya rin sa hiwalay na Facebook post na kaya hindi niya pinangalanan ang lalaki ay dahil gusto niyang gawin nang tama ang paglaban dito.

“Some people have suggested that exposing his name to the public will bring me instant gratification. Some people think it’s my fault because I stayed, kept silent, and enabled him… I promised myself if I’m going to fight for this case, I’m going to do it right,” kuwento ni Ruaro.

“I am very very afraid, but I won’t be silenced by the fear he has instilled. Not this time. I will make sure justice is served,” dagdag niya. (Riley Dela Cruz)