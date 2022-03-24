Marcos kasuhan sa P203B utang – Carpio

Nanawagan si Retired Supreme Court (SC) Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio sa Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) na maghain ng kasong kriminal laban sa pamilya Marcos dahil sa hindi pagkukusa at pagtangging magbayad ng kanilang ‘tax liability’ na nagkakahalaga ng P203.819 bilyon.

Sa 1Sambayan virtual forum nitong Biyernes, iginiit ni Carpio na panahon na para kasuhan ng BIR ang mga Marcoses na hanggang sa ngayon ay hindi pa rin nakakapagbayad ng bilyong estate tax debt sa loob ng halos 25 taon.

“Almost a quarter of a century, they did not pay the tax. Ano pang hinihintay ng BIR? File-an na nila ng criminal case (What are they waiting for? File a criminal case). That’s the last thing that they can do. They should now file the criminal case,” ani Carpio.

Binigyang-diin niya na may legal na basehan ang BIR na kasuhan ang pamilyang Marcos batay sa nakasaad sa Tax Code.

“The Tax Code says it is the legal obligation of the administrator to pay the tax. Klaro ‘yan (that is clear) under the Tax Code and the revenue regulation, they are primarily liable to pay the estate tax because they are in control of the assets of the estate,” paliwanag pa ni Carpio.

Binanggit din ni Carpio na sa ilalim ng Section 255 ng Tax Code, “any person required under the Code or by rules and regulations promulgated thereunder to pay any tax liability who willfully fails to pay such tax shall, in addition to other penalties provided by law, upon conviction thereof, be punished by a fine of not less than P10,000 and suffer imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than ten years.”

“The refusal to pay the estate tax is willful because almost a quarter of a century has passed since the estate tax was declared final and executory by the Supreme Court and still Marcos Jr. and Imelda Marcos have refused to pay a single centavo of the estate tax which now has ballooned to P203 billion due to interest,” dagdag pa ng dating SC Senior Associate Justice.

Samantala sinabi naman ni dating Internal Revenue commissioner Kim Henares na noong panunungkulan niya ay hindi rin sila nakapaghain ng kaso laban sa mga Marcoses.

“During my time, hindi ho kami nag-file ng criminal case. Ginagawa namin, naghahanap kami ng property niya at kinokolekta namin ‘yan kasi kailangan iwe-weigh mo, in time na pumasok kami, walang pera ang gobyerno. So, ang unang objective is mangolekta ng revenue para may support sa lahat ng projects of the government,” paliwanag ng dating BIR chief. (Dolly Cabreza)