Marcos ipinarerepaso K to 12

Ipinarerepaso ni President-elect Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. ang K to 12 program ng Department of Education (DepEd).

Ito ang sinabi ni Vice President-elect Sara Duterte na siyang itinalaga ni Marcos na maging susunod na kalihim ng DepEd.

Sa isang press conference, natanong si Duterte kaugnay ng panawagan na i-abolish ang K to 12 program na sinimulan ng Aquino administration.

“That is something na kailangang pag-usapan. It cannot be decided overnight,” sabi ni Duterte.

Sinabi ni Duterte na nagkaroon na sila ni Marcos ng pag-uusap kaugnay nito.

“Initially it is something na napag-usapan din namin ni President Marcos and he already give instructions with regard to the review of the implementation of the K to 12 program of the Department of Education,” sabi ng VP-elect.

Nang tanungin kung ibabalik na ba sa face-to-face ang klase sa susunod na school year na magsisimula sa Agosto, sinabi ni Duterte na ito ang target.(Billy Begas)

