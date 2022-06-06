Marcos dadalawin ng US official

Bibisita si US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman sa Pilipinas upang makipagkita kay President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Batay sa pahayag na inilabas ng US government, ang pagpunta ni Sherman sa Pilipinas ay bahagi ng kanyang pagdalaw sa rehiyon.

Pupunta rin si Sherman sa Republic of Korea (ROK), Vietnam, at Laos mula Hunyo 5 hanggang 14.

“The deputy secretary’s travel to the region reflects the United States’ continued commitment to the Indo-Pacific and follows last month’s US-ASEAN Special Summit, President Biden’s visit to the ROK and Japan, the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo, and the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework,” sabi sa pahayag.

Si Sherman ang magiging pinakamataas na opisyal ng Estados Unidos na pupunta sa bansa matapos ang May 9, 2022 election.

Bukod kay Marcos makikipagkita rin si Sherman sa mga opisyal ng papasok at papaalis na administrasyon upang pag-usapan ang pagpapatibay ng alyansa ng Estados Unidos at Pilipinas. (Billy Begas)