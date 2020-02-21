Maraño tumalak sa basher

PINANGARALAN ni volleyball star Aby Maraño ang isang basher matapos nitong pandirihan ang kanyang psoriasis scars.

Sa Facebook post nito, pinangalanan at sinermunan ni Maraño ang FB user na si Sherwin S. Biano na nag-comment ng “Yuck! Di kaya yan AiDs”? sa la­rawan na kita ang ­kanyang psoriasis patches.

“Mr. Sherwin, I hope you forgive me if I ever irritated you or pissed you off with the way I play inside the court. I can take all your constructive criticisms to make me a better athlete BUT why go here? This is not volleyball anymore,” litanya ni Aby.

“You’ve judged me way too much. How dare you to say ‘Yuck! Di kaya yan AiDs’? I hope you educate yourself well. You have no idea how painful my Psoriasis are when it gets hit by a ball, how it feels to cry thinking of my insecurities, how itchy it gets when I am stress or depress, how challenging it is to follow my diet and how expensive the medicines and treatments I have.”

Ipinunto rin ni Maraño na masuwerte ang mga taong walang ganitong skin disease at dapat ay pangaralan ang kanilang sarili sa psoriasis bago sila husgahan.

“To my Psoriasis-mates, let’s stand firm! We cannot just let other people destroy our freedom to be confident. BEAUTY IS SKIN DEEP! MAGANDA TAYO! Laban!”

“Hindi natin kalaban ang mga katulad ni Sherwin, kulang lang sila sa kaalaman. Kailangan silang turuan at pangaralan. Wala na tayong ibang kakalabanin pa kundi ang Psoriasis na ‘to. Ba­wal sa atin ang STRESS. Let’s survive each day with a grateful heart and a happy soul. SPREAD LOVE!” giit pa ni Maraño. (JAT)